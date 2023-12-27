AIR INDIA LAUNCHES FOGCARE PROGRAMME TO EASE CUSTOMERS AIR TRAVEL EXPERIENCE AND HELP PASSENGERS AFFECTED BY FOG DELAYS IN WINTER

New Delhi: Tata owned Air India on Wednesday announced that air passengers travelling to and from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during this winter season will be allowed to reschedule or cancel their bookings at no extra cost if their flight is likely to be affected by major fog delays.

This passenger friendly initiative comes days after the national capital is witnessing extremely foggy situation, primarily in the morning time causing delays in the number of flights. Today also, due to heavy foggy conditions, over 100 flights were delayed at the IGI airport.

The initiative by Air India, an extension of last winter's "FogCare programme" underscores the airline's commitment to passenger convenience during such adverse weather conditions.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India, emphasised the sincerity of the FogCare initiative, stating, "It is a sincere effort to minimize inconvenience to guests whose flights are likely to get affected by fog. It will also help maintain network schedule integrity."

Through flight-specific warnings, passengers on these flights will be kept updated about any potential delays on a frequent basis. This propmt initiative from Air India will provide passengers simple options to ease their travel experience and show that it is taking proactive measures to solve issues related to winter fog.