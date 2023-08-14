New Delhi: Police have registered a case after the caretaker of the official residence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's in Delhi said that the glass windowpanes of the building were broken on Sunday, an official said. It is not clear whether the windowpanes were broken as part of an attack on the firebrand AIMIM leader's house in the national capital.

A police official associated with the investigation of the case said that at 5 pm on Sunday, the caretaker at the government bungalow of Asaduddin Owaisi located at 34 Ashoka Road, complained that someone had broken the glass windowpanes of Owaisi's bungalow. Following the complaint, a team of police from the concerned police station was rushed to the spot for investigation.

A police official said that they are currently investigating whether someone broke the glass or it was already broken. Following the incident, the security around Owaisi's Delhi residence has been beefed up amid concerns of possible attack. Reacting to the alleged attack on his Delhi residence, Owaisi said, "On one side bulldozer is being run on the houses of Muslims and on the other hand, stones are pelted at the house of an MP”.

“I am a four-time MP, and every few days stones are thrown at my house. Its effect on the country will not be good. If a similar incident had happened with a big leader of the BJP, then we would have seen the reaction," Owaisi added. This is the fifth such incident wherein the AIMIM chief has alleged attacked by assailants.

It can be recalled that earlier on Feb. 19 this year, Owaisi's Delhi residence had been attacked in a similar manner in Delhi. According to the police, unidentified miscreants had reached Owaisi's Delhi residence and pelted stones towards the building, which damaged the window panes of the building. After the incident, Owaisi had approached the police and lodged a complaint into the case.

Owaisi had alleged that it was fifth attack on his residence since 2014.