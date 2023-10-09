Dalai Lama not admitted to AIIMS-Delhi, clarify institute sources
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi (India) : Officials at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Sunday clarified that Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was not admitted to their hospital. However, some sources in the AIIMS said the Dalai Lama had consulted doctors from the institute.
Sources close to the spiritual leader said doctors from AIIMS-Delhi checked him at a hotel in the national capital where he is staying. Earlier in the day, his personal secretary Chimie Rigzin said in Dharamsala that the Tibetan spiritual leader was in Delhi for a medical checkup.
The Dalai Lama was suffering from a persistent cold, Rigzin said, adding that there was nothing to worry about and that he would be back in Dharamsala in the next two-three days.
On Sunday, the office of the Dalai Lama said the Tibetan spiritual head has postponed his proposed visit to Sikkim later this month in view of the recent flood havoc in the northeastern state. The planned visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Gangtok and Salugara from October 16 to 22 has been postponed until further notice, his office said in a statement. A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday has affected 41,870 people in four districts of Sikkim so far.