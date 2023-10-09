New Delhi (India) : Officials at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Sunday clarified that Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was not admitted to their hospital. However, some sources in the AIIMS said the Dalai Lama had consulted doctors from the institute.

Sources close to the spiritual leader said doctors from AIIMS-Delhi checked him at a hotel in the national capital where he is staying. Earlier in the day, his personal secretary Chimie Rigzin said in Dharamsala that the Tibetan spiritual leader was in Delhi for a medical checkup.

The Dalai Lama was suffering from a persistent cold, Rigzin said, adding that there was nothing to worry about and that he would be back in Dharamsala in the next two-three days.

