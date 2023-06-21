New Delhi: Ahead of Jun 23 opposition leaders' meet in Bihar capital Patna, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the non-BJP leaders, requesting discussion on Centre's services ordinance for Delhi. In the letter shot to the non-BJP leaders on Tuesday, Kejriwal said that on June 23, in the meeting of opposition parties in Bihar, the first discussion should be on defeating the ordinance in Parliament.

“The Delhi ordinance is an experiment, if it is successful, the central government will bring similar ordinances for non-BJP states and take away the rights of the state governments from the subjects of the Concurrent List,” Kejriwal said. The Delhi Chief Minister was referring to the May 29 ordinance promulgated by the Centre to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

Significantly, the ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court ruled that the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land lied with the elected AAP government. Kejriwal has been reaching out to the non-BJP parties seeking their support to collectively fight the Centre's ordinance. On Monday, the Delhi CM addressed a presser wherein he expressed hope that the Congress will clear its stand with regard to the Centre's ordinance at the June 23 opposition parties meet in Patna.

Pertinently, the Friday's meeting in the Bihar capital has been called by JDU chief and Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kumar has called the meeting to chalk out a strategy to bring the opposition parties on one platform to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.