New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by CBI for cancellation of bail granted to Rajeev Saxena, Dubai-based businessman, an accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said the court is not inclined to interfere with the bail granted to Saxena. The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that the trial court, while allowing Saxena’s bail plea, had noted his medical condition. The bench said the court noted that he was cooperating in the investigation. The apex court asked additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing the CBI, to move the trial court.

Raju said Saxena was not cooperating in the probe and he was not answering the questions in connection with the investigation. “He does not answer summons. Let there be a direction that he should cooperate,” Raju said. However, the apex court did not agree with Raju’s contention.

In February 2021, a Delhi court granted bail to Saxena on medical grounds. According to medical records submitted by AIIMS, Saxena is suffering from a number of serious ailments, including blood cancer. The report said he needs constant medical checkups.