New Delhi : The Army has issued a detailed clarification, citing the prevailing rules as the reason for the denial of military honours to the funeral of Agniveer Amritpal Singh. Since Amritpal Singh died by suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty, the military honours were not extended to his funeral as deaths arising out of self-inflicted injuries are not given such honours as per the policy, the Army said.

In a post on X, the Army said, "Unfortunate Death of Agniveer Amritpal Singh on 11 Oct 2023. There has been some misunderstanding and misrepresentation of facts related to unfortunate death of Agniveer Amritpal Singh. Further to the initial information given out by White Knight Corps on 14 Oct 2023, following additional details are shared to clear the perspective."

The Army further reiterated that it does not differentiate among soldiers based on whether they joined the force prior to or after the implementation of the Agnipath scheme. "There were allegations that the military honours were not extended to Singh's funeral as he was an Agniveer soldier. The Army's Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps on Saturday said that Singh died while on sentry duty in Rajouri sector due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury. In a statement on Sunday night, the Army said there has been some "misunderstanding and misrepresentation" of facts related to the unfortunate death of Singh."

In its statement, the Army said it was a grave loss to the family and the Indian Army that Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide while on sentry duty. In consonance with the existing practice, the mortal remains, after conduct of medico-legal procedures, were transported under Army arrangements along with an escort party to the native place for the last rites, it said.

The Army further said: "Armed Forces do not differentiate between the soldiers who joined prior to or after implementation of the Agnipath Scheme as regards entitled benefits and protocols. Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide/ self inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family. Such cases, however, are not entitled Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue. Policy on the subject has been consistently followed ever since, without any discrimination."

Giving details, the Army said that as per data held, there has been an average yearly loss ranging between 100-140 soldiers since 2001 where deaths occurred due to suicides/self-inflicted injuries, and military funeral in such cases was not accorded. The disbursement of financial assistance or relief, as per entitlement, is given due priority including immediate financial relief for conduct of funerals and such unfortunate instances of loss bear heavy on the family and the Forces as a fraternity.