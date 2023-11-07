Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

New Delhi: The Delhi government will take into account the Supreme Court's directives on pollution while finalising the odd-even car rationing scheme, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The apex court, while hearing a matter pertaining to air pollution in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, flagged issues like crop residue burning, vehicular pollution and burning of waste in the open. Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, the minister on Monday announced that the odd-even scheme will be enforced in the city from November 13 to 20.

"We will incorporate the orders and suggestions of the Supreme Court and accordingly plan the odd-even scheme," he said. The minister said he held a meeting with senior officers of the transport and environment departments as well as the traffic police to discuss the preparations for the scheme.