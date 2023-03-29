New Delhi: After overnight protest march in Delhi against the ruling BJP over the Adani row and disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as MP, the Congress party has called a meeting of its Members of Parliament from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday even as senior party leaders will address nationwide press conferences "to expose the truth" about the Modi government.

The meeting has been called at 10:30 am in CPP office Parliament House and is believed to discuss the party's strategy in the ongoing budget session of the Parliament which has seen frequent adjournments amid the consistent demand of the opposition to hold a JPC over the Adani row and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi a day after his conviction in the Modi surname remarks.

The meeting of the Congress comes hours after the Delhi Police foiled the party's protest march in the national capital against the Narendra Modi led BJP government over the issues. As the Congress leaders and workers tried to take out the 'Save Democracy Torch Peace March' from Red Fort to Town Hall in Delhi, the Delhi Police foiled the march by taking several leaders into custody.

The Congress slammed the ruling BJP for foiling the peaceful protest march. “The dictator got scared of 'Satya' and 'Satyagraha'. A large number of police were deployed near the Red Fort to stop the peaceful 'torch march' of the Congress. Congress colleagues are being detained from every corner of Delhi,” the Congress party wrote on its Twitter handle.

The party alleged that the women Congress leaders and workers were “paraded” by the Delhi Police "without women police" during the march. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh while talking to the media on the occasion termed the foiling of the protest march “murder of democracy”. “Our voices are being silenced inside and outside the Parliament. Disqualifying our leader and not allowing us to walk now. What democracy is this?” he asked.

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat too said that democracy was being murdered. “We lit torches, which were extinguished by the police. We will light the torch of our heart, we will fight against every oppression,” he said. Congress in-charge in Uttarakhand, Devendra Yadav accused the central government of “misinterpreting” the 2019 speech by Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka for which he was sentenced to two years by a court in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has also decided to hold press conferences nationwide today. "Democracy is being Dis'Qualified, & we won't stay silent. Senior Congress leaders are addressing press conferences nationwide today, exposing the truth behind Modani & the Modi govt's clean chit to Nirav Modi & Lalit Modi. Let's demand accountability & defend our democracy," the party said in a statement.