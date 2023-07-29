AFTER INDIA FRANCE PLEDGES TO HELP DEBT RIDDEN SRI LANKA TO TIDE OVER FISCAL CRISIS

New Delhi: After India, it is now France that has stepped in to help Sri Lanka, which is reeling under a severe economic crisis.

In a meeting with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged support for debt restructuring and bolstering bilateral relations.

The "historic visit" of Macron was the first-ever visit by a Fresh President to Sri Lanka. During the visit, President Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Macron held friendly and productive bilateral discussions that lasted for an hour and fifteen minutes.

According to the statement, the main agenda of the meeting was to enhance and elevate the existing relations between Sri Lanka and France, especially considering the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties being celebrated this year.

President Wickremesinghe expressed admiration for France’s significant role in global affairs, particularly in areas such as climate change, global debt restructuring and matters related to the Indo-Pacific region. President Macron recalled his recent conversations with President Wickremesinghe in Paris, which took place during the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact. He reaffirmed France’s willingness and commitment to support Sri Lanka in its economic recovery.

As the fourth-largest creditor to Sri Lanka, France pledged its assistance in the debt restructuring process, aiming for a positive outcome for the country.

In a Twitter post following the discussions, President Macron wrote, “Sri Lanka and France are two nations in the Indian Ocean sharing the same goal: an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. In Colombo we confirmed it: strong as in our 75 years of diplomatic relations, we would open a new era to our partnership.”

The discussions between the two leaders focused on strengthening cooperation in various sectors, including politics, economics, tourism, climate change, sustainable development, and maritime activities. As part of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, several specific areas for further collaboration were identified.

These areas of cooperation included the establishment of a school for maritime safety and security, the opening of a permanent office for the French Agency for Development (AFD) in Sri Lanka, the initiation of high-level diplomatic dialogues, cooperation in the education sector and the enhancement of efforts to combat human trafficking in the maritime safety and security sector.

Additionally, both leaders exchanged views on topics of regional and multilateral interest in the current global context. President Macron expressed keen interest in collaborating with Sri Lanka during its upcoming chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), where France is a member. In turn, President Wickremesinghe showed interest in the Indian Ocean Commission that witnesses active participation from France.

President Wickremesinghe praised President Macron’s timely initiative in organising the event held in Paris from the June 22-23 this year, which he attended. He also conveyed Sri Lanka’s agreement to join the Paris Agenda for the People and the Planet, emphasizing the country’s commitment to global efforts for a sustainable future.