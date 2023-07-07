New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the party will fight the legal battle against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification in the courts but also asked the state units to launch large-scale protests over BJP targeting their former party president.

The Gujarat High Court Friday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark. The decision has effectively closed the avenue for the Congress leader to be reinstated as Member of Parliament (MP) ahead of the Monsoon session scheduled later this month. After his disqualification as an MP, the former Congress chief was asked to vacate his official residence.

"The party wants the state units to take the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha seriously and launch large-scale protests against the targeting of our leader by the BJP,” AICC general secretary and in-charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

“I have asked the Jharkhand unit to coordinate with the other state units and launch protests,” he said. Within hours of the Gujarat HC's decision, Congress units in Gujarat, R0ajasthan and Delhi hit the streets to protest against the alleged injustice.

“Our leader is being targeted for speaking the truth. He faced disqualification as he attacked the Centre. We will study the HC order and go to the Supreme Court against it. We understand that there are several points in the defamation case in favour of Rahul Gandhi. He had made the said remark in Karnataka but the case was filed in Surat. The top court will clarify if this can be done without following proper procedures,” Gujarat Congress chief Shakti Sinh Gohil said.

“There was a similar case involving BJP MP Naranbhai Kachhadia, who had hit a Dalit doctor on duty in 2016, and was later sentenced to three-year jail term by a court. The BJP leader did not face disqualification from the Lok Sabha. He was acquitted in the end by the top court but had to pay a fine. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified for a two- year jail term,” he said.

Gujarat Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Amit Chava said the party workers took out "Satyamev Jayate" marches to protest the targeting of Rahul Gandhi by the BJP in Ahmedabad. “We are fighting for the country. We have faith in the judiciary but our fight against the BJP will be on the streets,” Chavda said.

According to Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhry, “This is nothing but an attempt to silence our leader Rahul Gandhi, who asks tough questions from the Centre. I just want to tell them that if you try to silence one Rahul Gandhi, 100 more will emerge,” added Chaudhry.

“We have full faith in the Supreme Court, where we will appeal for justice, but we will also take this injustice to the streets,” he said.

In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, which will have Assembly polls later this year, party workers took out protest marches in capital Jaipur. Assam unit chief Bhupen Borah and Haryana leader Deepender Hooda too said the state leaders will protest the case. “We expected something like this,” said party veteran Digvijay Singh.

