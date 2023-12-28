ADVANCE BOOKING OF VIP NUMBERS COMMENCES IN DELHI KNOW THE PRICE DETAILS

New Delhi: VIP number plates are in high demand. And they are becoming more expensive day by day, especially when the first choice is 0001. For this, the bidding can start at Rs 500 and reach Rs 5 lakh.

According to officials of the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) of the Delhi Transport Department, the bidding price, i.e., the base price of number 0001, is Rs 5 lakh. Bidding takes place through e-auction, such as when number 0001 was sold in Delhi for Rs 15 lakh. Moreover, the number 0009 was sold for Rs 7.50 lakh in the last auction. 0007 was last sold for Rs 3.30 lakh. The bidding price for both of these numbers is Rs 3 lakh.

The website for advance booking of fancy numbers is parivahan.gov.in. A fee of Rs 1,000 is charged for booking the numbers, which is not refundable. A person can apply for 10 numbers, but only one number will be received.

The advance booking of numbers from 0002 to 0009 is going on, and the base price or bid amount of these numbers is Rs 3 lakh. Advance booking is going on for 00 along with 11, 18, 21, 27, 28, 45, 51, 81, 87, 99, and 1000 with a base price of Rs 2 lakh. Along with this, booking of many other numbers is going on, and the price is Rs 1.5 lakh.

The minimum price of these numbers for four-wheelers has been fixed at Rs 1.50 lakh. These include 0100, 0111, 0200, 0222, 0300, 0400, 0444, 0500, 0555, 0600, 0666, 0700, 0800, 0888, 0900, 0999, 2000, 2222, 3000, 0333, 40. 00, 4444, 5000, 5555, 6000, 6666, 7000, 8000, 8888, 9000, 0101, 0108, 1008, and 1313 numbers.