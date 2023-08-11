New Delhi: The issue of suspension of Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is likely to rock the Lower House of the Parliament when it resumes here on Friday.

Chowdhury, who represents the Berhampore constituency in West Bengal, for suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday over "deliberate and repeated misconduct". The matter has been referred to the Privileges Committee. The resolution for the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a swipe at the Congress during his reply to the No-Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, saying that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was being "repeatedly disrespected" by his own party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a dig at the Congress for "not letting" Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speak in Parliament on Wednesday. "The name of the leader of the largest opposition party was not on the list of the speakers," PM Modi said. Taking a jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Modi said he was not given an opportunity to speak.

"Yesterday after (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah told he was given the opportunity to speak. I don't know why Adhir Babu is cornered. Did they receive a call from Kolkata? Sometimes he is removed as the floor leader. We have full compassion for him," the Prime Minister said.

Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore on Thursday called Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s suspension ‘unfortunate’ and ‘unacceptable’. He also claimed that the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are worried about the INDIA alliance.

“It is very unfortunate, undemocratic and unacceptable. A main Opposition leader is being suspended in Indian Parliamentarian history. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended as he spoke against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech over two hours attacking each parliamentarian there in the Opposition. Therefore, this is an undemocratic act by the government. The Centre and PM Narendra Modi are worried about the INDIA alliance,” Tagore was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Congress and Opposition in a huddle: The Congress MPs along with the MPs from the Opposition INDIA bloc are currently meeting to formulate a strategy over the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury before the Lok Sabha resumes at 11 am.

