New Delhi: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that the power of the No-Confidence Motion has brought Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the Parliament today.

"None of us were thinking about this No-Confidence Motion. We were only demanding that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. We were not demanding any BJP member to come to the Parliament, we were only demanding our Prime Minister to come," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who represents the Berhampore constituency in the Lok Sabha, said.

However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later took these remarks out of record after the members of the Treasury Benches raised objections in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi compares PM Narendra Modi to Raavan; says he only listens to two people Amit Shah and Gautam Adani

The Congress leader from West Bengal was speaking on the No-Confidence Motion moved by his party colleague and fellow Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi against the Council of Ministers.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dhritrashtra, a figure in Mahabharat over the violence in Manipur, which has claimed the lives of at least 152 persons.

"Jab Dhritrashtra andhe the, tab Droupadi ka vastra haran hua tha, aaj bhi raja andhe baithe hai... Manipur aur Hastinapur mein koi farq nahi hai (As Dhritrashtra, the incident involving Droupadi happened, today also the king is sitting blindfolded... there is no difference between Manipur and Hasninapur)," added Chowdhury, who also invoked Nirav Modi during his speech.

Also read: Modi killed the country in Manipur, now trying to burn it, in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi