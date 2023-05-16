New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the ongoing wrestlers protest saying injustice is being done to the players who made our country proud. He met the wrestlers, who have been protesting over sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Congress leader Udit Raj also accompanied him to the protest site.

Chowdhury said that the these daughters have returned home after winning medals and now they are being forced to sit in protest. Asserting that Congress has stood in support of the wrestlers since the beginning of their protest, Chowdhury accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of not only denying justice to the protesters, but also trying to shield the accused. "It is a matter of great sadness that the wrestlers who brought laurels to the country are now sitting at Jantar Mantar. Till now neither the culprit has been arrested nor any action against him", he said.

"The wrestlers are protesting for the last 23 days. They have got the support of politicians, farmer leaders and other organisations. Again, memorandums have been submitted to the respective district magistrates in support of the wrestlers at the district level in many states. But they are yet to get justice," Chowdhury said.

Further, he alleged that the central government was trying to divert the attention of the people from the protest. He said that an attempt is on to hide facts and delay the issue rather than addressing it. "It is very unfortunate that these players are compelled to continue their protest in this scorching heat. They worked hard to achieve success for the country and now they have to fight for their own demands here," he added.