ADANI ENERGY SOLUTIONS COMMISSIONS KHARGAR VIKHROLI TRANSMISSION LINE

New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions on Monday said it has commissioned the Khargar-Vikhroli transmission line to supply an additional 1,000 MW of power to Mumbai city. "Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Ltd (KVTL), which will enable additional power to be brought into Mumbai and thus enable in meeting the city's growing and future electricity demand, is commissioned," a company statement said.

Built by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (earlier known as Adani Transmission Ltd) -- the energy solution, transmission and distribution arm of the Adani group -- the project is critical for Mumbai, as the existing capacity of the transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry further power into the city, it stated. Mumbai witnessed grid failure twice recently on February 27, 2022, and October 12, 2020 -- localities across the metropolis went dark for a considerable period, it noted.

The Kharghar-Vikhroli line will bring an additional 1,000 MW of reliable power to Mumbai city as a solution to mitigate any such incidents in the future, it noted. With this project's commissioning, Mumbai gets a 400 KV grid within its municipal geography, bringing enhanced import capability within its electricity grid and improving reliability and stability, it stated.

For consumers, it provides much more sustainability to commuting through bullet trains, metro rail and city railways, and also for commercial and residential establishments. The KVTL comprises approximately 74 circuit kilometres of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines, along with a 1,500 MVA 400kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Vikhroli, the first 400KV substation of its kind in Mumbai.