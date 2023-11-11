New Delhi (India) : The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Friday against unknown persons and initiated an investigation into the deepfake AI-generated viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna, sources said. The first information report (FIR) was registered Delhi's Special Cell police station under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of IPC and also sections 66C and 66E of the IT Act.

The registration of FIR came hours after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took serious view of the video and sent a notice to the city police seeking a probe and action against the responsible persons. In a statement, the DCW has expressed concern that someone has illegally morphed the picture of the actress and circulated on social media.