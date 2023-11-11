Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Delhi police register FIR, begin probe
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi (India) : The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Friday against unknown persons and initiated an investigation into the deepfake AI-generated viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna, sources said. The first information report (FIR) was registered Delhi's Special Cell police station under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of IPC and also sections 66C and 66E of the IT Act.
The registration of FIR came hours after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took serious view of the video and sent a notice to the city police seeking a probe and action against the responsible persons. In a statement, the DCW has expressed concern that someone has illegally morphed the picture of the actress and circulated on social media.
The DCW further said that this was a serious matter but no arrests have been made in the deepfake video case so far. The Commission asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR and also action taken report by November 17. It also sought details of the persons behind the deepfake video and its circulation on social media. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit of the Special Cell, Delhi Police, is looking into the matter and special teams have been formed to probe the case.