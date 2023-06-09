ACTIVISTS STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH UMAR KHALID AS HE COMPLETES 1000 DAYS OF INCARCERATION IN DELHI RIOTS CASE

New Delhi Scores of students civil rights activists and media personalities gathered here on Friday to express solidarity with former JNU student leader Umar Khalid after he completed 1000 days of incarceration in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case The activists gathered at the Press Club to talk about Democracy Dissent and Censorship saying Khalid s 1000 days of imprisonment equals to 1000 days of resistance The event was earlier scheduled to be held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation but the activists claimed police forced the venue managers to cancel their booking Khalid was arrested by Delhi Police in 2020 and charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code Police claimed he was the mastermind of the northeast Delhi riots which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injuredRashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said This is 1000 days of imprisonment as well as 1000 days of resistance Umar Khalid will be very happy to know that in this scorching heat hundreds of people gathered to defend democracy This solidarity is not just for Umar but for every political prisoner This is a fight of memory A dominant memory is mainstream today while the memories of marginalised communities are ignored he said Senior journalist Ravish Kumar said the road to the door of justice has been stretched too far for those like KhalidRemember 1000 days that have passed Remember that these are not just 1000 days since Khalid s incarceration but also 1000 days of shame for the Indian judicial system he said Present at the event was also Khalid s father S Q R Ilyas who said the confines of the prison walls has not dampened the spirit of his sonHas 1000 days of jail dented Umar s confidence has it dampened the spirits of his friends Absolutely not When I see all those who have been jailed during their court hearings I see confidence in their faces they know that they are in jail for a cause he said He said his son is fighting for the country and democracyIlyas demanded the release of all political prisoners including his son Sharjeel Imam Khalid Saifi Shifa Ur Rehman and others On the row over the event s venue Supreme Court advocate Shahrukh Alam said the venue was cancelled following an intervention by the Delhi Police We were told Delhi Police gave a notice to the management of the earlier venue that the booking should be cancelled They did not quote any sections under which the order was made she claimedKhalid who completed his PhD on tribals in Jharkhand from Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU was arrested on September 14 2020 Ilyas said Khalid was not in Delhi when the riots took place but the police refused to accept it as evidence of his innocence Meanwhile RJD MP Manoj Jha also slammed the BJPled Centre over the sedition law Now the Law Commission is recommending that more stringent punishment should be given under the sedition law That would mean those who cannot be targeted by agencies like the CBI and ED will be booked under the UAPA to crush dissent he said Opposition parties including the RJD have been alleging that the Union government is misusing probe agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and the Enforcement Directorate ED against their leadersPrabhat Patnaik Professor Emeritus JNU said the continued detention of Khalid is not just a personal tragedy but social waste of a talent Even in the colonial days Gandhi was never in jail for more than two years Nehru was longest in jail at one go for 1041 days Umar has now been in jail for 1000 days he said This is against democracy anyone can be put in jail on flimsiest of pretexts he added Journalist Ravish Kumar author Arundhati Roy activist Shabnam Hashmi former Planning Commission member Sayeda Hamid were among those present at the solidarity event Khalid had recently got eight days bail to attend his sister s wedding