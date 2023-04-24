ACTIVE COVID CASES IN INDIA DIP TO 65683

New Delhi India has logged 2123 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have dipped after 69 days according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday The death toll has increased to 531345 with 16 deaths which includes eight reconciled by Kerala the data updated at 8 am statedThe active cases stood at 65683 The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 916 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 541 per cent The Covid case tally was recorded at 448 crore The active cases now comprise 015 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID19 recovery rate has been recorded at 9867 per cent the ministry saidThe number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 443 01865 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 118 per cent According to the ministry s website 22066 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination driveEarlier on Sunday Delhi reported 948 fresh cases of Covid19 infection the lowest in the previous 12 days said the state health department in a bulletin During the last 24 hours one patient had died as per the Delhi health bulletin The number of active patients reached 5578 out of which 370 patients were admitted to hospitalsMeanwhile on Sunday India reported over 10000 Covid19 cases for the fifth straight day with 10112 new infections in the last 24 hours according to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare With agency inputs