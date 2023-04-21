ACTIVE COVID CASES IN COUNTRY CLIMB TO 66170

New Delhi India has recorded 884 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have increased to 66170 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday The death toll has increased to 531258 with 19 deaths which includes nine reconciled by Kerala the data updated at 8 am stated The Covid case tally was recorded at 448 crore 44869684 The active cases now comprise 015 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID19 recovery rate has been recorded at 9867 per cent the ministry said The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 44272256 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 118 per cent According to the ministry s website 22066 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive Also read India among three countries where vaccines importance held firm or improved after Covid UNICEFThe country witnessed a dip in the number of fresh cases as 1724 fresh cases were recorded on Thursday which brought the active cases to 65286 according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday The death toll had increased to 531230 with 40 fatalities which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala the data updated at 8 am statedOn Thursday the total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 448 crore The daily positivity rate was 546 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 532 per cent Active cases now comprise 015 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID19 recovery rate was 9867 per cent according to the health ministry website