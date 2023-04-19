ACTIVE COVID CASES IN COUNTRY CLIMB TO 63562

New Delhi After six days of a nationwide falling trend in COVID cases India has logged 2329 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have increased to 63562 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Wednesday The death toll has increased to 531190 with 27 deaths the data updated at 8 am statedThe Covid case tally was recorded at 447 crore 44845401 The daily case positivity rate increased from 362 per cent on Tuesday to 439 per cent today while the weekly positivity rate increased to 514 today from 504 yesterday The weekly positivity rate was pegged at 51 per cent The active cases now comprise 014 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID19 recovery rate has been recorded at 9867 per cent the ministry saidThe number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 44250649 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 118 per cent According to the ministry s website 22066 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive The country had seen a declining graph in the past five days from April 14 to April 18 when 11109 and 7633 cases were reported respectively India had recorded 9111 on April 17 10093 on April 16 and 10753 on April 15 According to the Union Health Ministry the country s active cases increased to 63562 which was 61233 yesterday As many as 8175 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 44250649 The recovery rate stands at 9867 per cent 9246 crore total Tests conducted so far 240014 tests conducted in the last 24 hours the Ministry said Meanwhile medical experts have warned that the new XBB116 variant is able to evade the immune system of people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial Former director of AIIMS Delhi Dr Randeep Guleria has said while the country was seeing a fresh surge in Covid19 infections the situation isn t one to induce panic Covid19 cases have been on the rise across the country But the majority of the infections are mild The rate of hospitalisation hasn t gone up either It s not a paniclike situation yet Guleria said With agency inputs