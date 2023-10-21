New Delhi: Delhi Police Saturday said it has arrested the accused in the killing of a female Swiss national whose body was found near an MCD school in the Tilak Nagar area of New Delhi.

The body with hands and legs tied with metal chains was found on Friday morning by a passerby who informed the police at about 8:45 am. The upper portion of the body was wrapped in a black plastic poly bag. Soon after a manhunt was launched to nab the culprits.

Police accessed the CCTV footage from the spot which showed someone coming in a car and dumping the body. A police official said it appeared that the woman was already dead and that her body was brought only to be dumped. Police got the vehicle's registration number with the help of the CCTV footage.

A day later, Police said they seized the car used in the commission of the crime and arrested the accused Gurpreet. "During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he had met the woman through a social media networking website four years ago. The meeting, which took place three to four years ago, turned into a friendship, and the accused fell in love with the girl. However, the girl had another boyfriend, which did not go down well with the accused," a police official said.

"The accused called the girl from Switzerland to India on the pretext of meeting her and then tied the girl's hands and legs with a chain, saying that he would give her a surprise in 10 minutes and choked her to death," the official added. According to the police, the accused had purchased a car by showing the ID of another girl and dumped the body in the Tilak Nagar area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said on Friday they had received a call between 8:45 am to 9 am at Tilak Nagar police station about the incident, and specialised teams reached the spot. "Prima Facie, we thought that it was a murder case. We registered a case under sections 302 and 201 and started an investigation... Nearby cameras showed a suspicious car passing by... We identified the car, it was brought from a second-hand car dealer in Janakpuri with cash... We traced an accused named Gurpreet. He was using the car... We apprehended Gurpreet from Janakpuri last night..."