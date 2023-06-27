New Delhi: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists protested near the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday accusing his government of being "negligent" in implementing fire safety measures at coaching centres of the city.

A fire had broken out at a building housing coaching institutes in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on June 15. Students of coaching institutes smash windows, climbed down ropes and took the help of ladders in desperate attempts to escape the blaze. The ABVP activists staging the protest in north Delhi's Civil Lines area accused the AAP government of being "anti-students" and blamed it for "negligence" in fire safety measures across the coaching hubs in the national capital.

They also demanded compensation for those injured in the Mukherjee Nagar fire incident. The agitators said that security personnel were deployed at the protest site in large numbers and extra barricades were placed there. "There has been negligence on the part of the Delhi government in implementing fire safety measures in coaching institutes. The government's attitude shows its anti-student approach," an ABVP activist at the protest site said.

During the probe into the Mukherjee Nagar fire incident, two coaching institute operators were arrested and later let out on bail. The fire at Bhandari House in Mukherjee Nagar's Batra Complex raised concerns about the fire safety standards in buildings across the thickly populated area where there are coaching centres in just about every nook and corner.