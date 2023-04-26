AAPS SHELLY OBEROI ELECTED DELHI MCD MAYOR

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi Wednesday was unanimously elected mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination. Rai told the House that she took the step because the election to the standing committee has not been conducted.

It has been learnt that the BJP candidate for Deputy Mayor also withdrew her candidature from the post. Thus incumbent Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal also got another term at the post.

Oberoi, an AAP councillor, was earlier elected as the mayor of Delhi on February 22 after defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes. While Oberoi polled 150 votes, Gupta received 116 votes out of the total 266 votes polled. Mayor Oberoi continued to hold on to the post till she was re-elected on Wednesday.

The Mayoral elections last time witnessed large-scale ruckus and repeatedly stalled over voting rights being given to nominated members. The capital got its mayor in the fourth attempt. A new mayor gets elected after the end of every financial year. The post of mayor sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis. The first year is reserved for women, the second for open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category.

The December 4 civic polls was the first election after the three corporations in the national capital were unified into the MCD after a fresh delimitation exercise. The total number of wards was reduced from 272 in 2012 to 250. The AAP had emerged victorious in the high-stakes polls.

The unification of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (64 wards) took place in 2022. The notification was issued in May. Raja Iqbal Singh who was elected as the mayor of North Delhi in 2021 continued to serve the post till a Special Officer was appointed, with effect from May 22, 2022.