AAPS SHELLY OBEROI AALE MOHAMMAD IQBAL FILE NOMINATION PAPERS FOR MCD ELECTION

New Delhi AAP s mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor candidate Aale Mohammad Iqbal on Monday filed their nominations at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi headquarters for the upcoming MCD elections Oberoi and Iqbal filed their nominations at the MCD headquarters today Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Education Minister of Delhi Government Atishi were also present with their party candidates The MCD election is to be held on Apr 26 and the last date for filing nominations for the election is Apr 18 Ahead of the MCD elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor from Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had announced that the party has stuck to the candidature of Dr Shelly Oberoi and Ale Mohammad Iqbal for the top posts respectively Also read Mayoral poll likely to be held late April Shelly Oberoi to hold charge till new mayor elected SourcesThe decision has been vetted by AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal based on the performance of AAP s MCD Government under Oberoi and Iqbal s leadership On the occasion AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of meddling with the democratic means to elect the the mayor and deputy mayor to the MCD He said that the AAP will win back the top posts despite the BJP s efforts to postpone the election Mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi said that they will “take forward the vision with which the people of Delhi gave us a chance in MCD adding the party will try its best to make Delhi a clean city AAP candidate for the post of Deputy Mayor Aale Mohammad Iqbal said that “what was not done during the 15 years of BJP rule we will do it in one year