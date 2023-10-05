New Delhi: AAP workers on Thursday staged a protest in central Delhi decrying the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was taken in custody in connection with the excise policy case.

Several leaders and workers gathered at AAP party office on DDU marg, holding banners and raising slogans against the BJP and demanding release of Sanjay Singh. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said they have made adequate arrangements to contain the protesters.

"We have made proper arrangements and there are enough police personnel. We do not want law and order to deteriorate at any cost. We have been constantly communicating with the cadre (of AAP)," he said. Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi, Gopal Rai, Jarnail Singh, Priyanka Kakkar and Reena Gupta were among those present at the protest.

Rai alleged that Singh's arrest was an attempt by the BJP to win the upcoming elections as they do not have faith in their alliance. "BJP got the survey done across the country and is aware it is going to be defeated. It does not have faith in NDA, and that's why they are attempting to win elections by making arrests through ED," Delhi minister Gopal Rai alleged at the protest.

The party has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate arrested Singh because he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament. Singh was arrested on Wednesday in connection with alleged corruption in the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.

Meanwhile, Police on Thursday used a water cannon and hurled tear gas shells to disperse AAP workers who were trying to force their way through barricades to 'gherao' the office of Punjab BJP here in protest against the arrest of party leader Sanjay Singh. Police also used batons against the Aam Aadmi Party workers, who set on fire an effigy decrying the arrest of their leader.

Barricades were raised to prevent AAP leaders and volunteers from heading towards the Punjab BJP office. When the protesters, several of them senior leaders in the party, tried to force their way through barricades, police used a water cannon and lobbed teargas shells to scatter them.

Earlier speaking to reporters, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema slammed the BJP-led central government over Sanjay Singh's arrest, alleging that it was trying to suppress the voice of the opposition by misusing the investigating agencies. On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that it has become the nature of the Prime Minister to use the ED to intimidate the opposition leaders.