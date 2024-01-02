AAP TO ACT ACCORDING TO LAW OVER ED SUMMONS TO KEJRIWAL SAYS SPOKESPERSON

New Delhi: The AAP will act according to law over the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, its chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said on Tuesday. Kejriwal has been summoned on January 3 for questioning by the ED in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"Our legal team will be better equipped to answer this question. We will act as per the law," Kakkar said during a press conference when asked if Kejriwal would appear before the ED for questioning. Later, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party's legal team would give their advice on the matter.

"I have no first hand information about it. Our legal team would be studying it and would give their advice," he told PTI Video when asked about whether Kejriwal will appear before the ED. This is the third ED notice to Kejriwal, also the AAP's convener, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.