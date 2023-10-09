AAP READY TO CONTEST RAJASTHAN MP CHHATTISGARH POLLS CANDIDATES TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON KEJRIWAL

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party is ready to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan with full strength and the names of candidates will be declared soon, its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday.

The Election Commission has announced that assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on different days beginning November 7 and the votes will be counted on December 3.

Asked about the AAP's preparation for the polls, Kejriwal said, "We are prepared to contest the elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with full strength."

On whether his party will contest the elections as part of the INDIA bloc, the AAP national convener said that "whatever happens will be apprised". Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are currently ruled by the Congress, which, like the AAP, is a constituent of the opposition INDIA alliance.

Reacting to Kejriwal's comments, Congress leader Alka Lamba said in a post on X, "These are the same three states where Congress formed its governments in 2018 by defeating the BJP in a direct contest and gaining a majority. This time too, the Congress is going to form the government on its own by defeating BJP in a direct contest."

"Despite the wishes of the AAP, BSP, AIMIM, and the BJP the Congress cannot be harmed in any way in these three states. Will fight and win," she said. AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said the party is fully prepared. "People have given opportunities to all parties. Now people want to give an opportunity to the AAP," he said.