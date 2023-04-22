New Delhi Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh has sent a defamation notice to the Enforcement Directorate ED officials on Saturday Singh has sought an apology from the agency within 48 hours failing which legal action will be taken against them Singh has sent the notice through his lawyer Maninderjit Singh Bedi to ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and the investigating officer Joginder probing the alleged excise scam case Singh claimed that he had been wrongly named in the ED s charge sheet and alleged that it was a part of conspiracy to defame him In his defamation notice it has been stated that Singh has nothing to do with the liquor scam There was neither any witness nor evidence against him it addedOn April 13 the AAP MP had raised questions on the functioning of ED at a press conference in the party office He had alleged that false cases were registered by ED under pressure Also Read Kejriwal questioning ED charge sheet in Delhi excise scam proves his involvement in corruption BJPSingh complained that his name was being featured falsely in the alleged scam case Displaying a copy of the ED s charge sheet to the media Singh said it stated that one person named Dinesh Arora said that a shop owned by Amit Arora was transferred by Manish Sisodia on the instructions of Sanjay Singh Singh asked as to why he would give such instructionsHe further said that he was being harassed as he had exposed many cases regarding the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani in the past Singh said that a conspiracy has been hatched by the ED to defame him and also to take revenge