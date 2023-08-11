New Delhi: Congress leaders on Friday described as "inappropriate" AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from the Rajya Sabha following claims that he included the names of four House members in a proposed select committee for the Delhi services bill without their consent.

Chadha was on Friday suspended for "gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee. His suspension followed a motion moved by the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader.Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari told PTI that a false allegation has been levelled against Chadha.

"What's his mistake? There is no need for consent (before proposing names of MPs for a select committee). You can include the name of any MP. The MP concerned, however, has the right to refuse to be part of the committee," he said. "The decision to suspend Sanjay Singh and Chadha until the next session is wrong. The Leader of Opposition will write a letter in their favour. I will also support them," Tiwari said.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said, "It's inappropriate to suspend opposition members (Sanjay Singh and Chadha) on such insignificant issues. The entire opposition stands united. We protested it (their suspension) near the statue of B R Ambedkar (on Parliament premises) today. We will continue to oppose it." (PTI)