New Delhi: A tweet by BJP mocking Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha being attacked by a crow outside Parliament drew an equally sharp response from the AAP MP.

The official Twitter handle of BJP Delhi shared a collage of pictures showing Chadha being pecked by a crow. Along with the picture, the BJP wrote: "Jhooth bole kawwa kaate (Lie and a crow will peck on you)". "We had only heard it till now, today saw it too that the crow has pecked a liar," the BJP added in its tweet.

In the collage, the crow is seen diving down to peck the AAP leader's head, prompting him to duck. While the saffron party did not specify when the photo was taken, the post soon went viral prompting a reaction from the AAP MP as well who responded with a reference to the epic Ramayana.

"Ramchandra keh gaye siya se aisa Kaljug aayega, hans chugega daana dunka kawwa moti khayega (Ramchandra told Sita, a time will come bringing such a calamity upon humans that a swan will bite the grain, and a crow will eat pearls," Chadha wrote in his tweet adding a similar line as the BJP tweet, "aaj tak sirf suna tha, aaj dekh bhee liya" (had only heard it till now, today saw it too.)

The social media slugfest took place at a time when opposition parties under INDIA are vehemently asking the ruling government for a discussion on the Manipur clashes. Chadha, along with Congress' Ranjeet Ranjan and Rajeev Shukla, have called for a discussion in Rajya Sabha.

Also read: Congress throws moral challenge for Lok Sabha members over no-confidence motion on Manipur