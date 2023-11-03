AAP LEADER SANJAY SINGH MOVES SC CHALLENGING DELHI HC ORDER DISMISSING HIS PLEA AGAINST ARREST

The ED arrested Singh on October 4, and he moved the High Court challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. The High Court observed that it does not consider the case as one of no evidence at all, and also the case is at a nascent stage and the court finds no grounds to interfere. “This court will not insinuate at this stage or impute any political motive to the investigating agency in the absence of any material on record and does not consider it a prima facie case of no evidence at all,” the High Court had said while pronouncing the verdict.