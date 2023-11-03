AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC challenging Delhi HC order dismissing his plea against arrest
Published: 44 minutes ago
AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC challenging Delhi HC order dismissing his plea against arrest
Published: 44 minutes ago
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh moved the Supreme Court on Friday challenging the Delhi High Court order refusing to entertain his plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.
On October 20, the High Court declined to interfere with Singh’s arrest in the case. The High Court said that it cannot impute political motive to a premier investigating agency in the absence of material on record. The High Court noted that it has the responsibility to balance the rights of the accused and the interests of the state. Singh moved the apex court challenging this order passed by the High Court.
On October 30, the Supreme Court dismissed the bail pleas of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the Delhi liquor policy scam. Dismissing Sisodia’s bail pleas, a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti had said, “One aspect regarding to transfer of money Rs 338 crore, is tentatively established. We dismiss bail application."
Also read: SC notice on plea seeking transfer of disproportionate assets case trial against Andhra Pradesh CM out of AP
The ED arrested Singh on October 4, and he moved the High Court challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. The High Court observed that it does not consider the case as one of no evidence at all, and also the case is at a nascent stage and the court finds no grounds to interfere. “This court will not insinuate at this stage or impute any political motive to the investigating agency in the absence of any material on record and does not consider it a prima facie case of no evidence at all,” the High Court had said while pronouncing the verdict.