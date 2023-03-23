AAP to launch "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao" campaign from Jantar Mantar today

New Delhi: In a fresh attack against the Centre, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to launch its "Modi Hatao-Desh Bachao" campaign on the occasion of Martry's Day at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday. Sources say AAP workers and supporters from across the country will be participating in the launch event.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the meeting along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. AAP state convenor Gopal Rai said on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed an 'undeclared emergency' in the country. " India has got its constitution, democracy, parliamentary system of governance, election commission, investigative agencies, and an independent judiciary owing to the struggles of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev," he said.

"However, all these institutions are in danger at present", he alleged. The Election Commission, the CBI, ED are being run at the behest of the central government and therefore an appeal has been launched to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to save the country, the AAP city convenor said adding that this is the only way to save the legacy of freedom fighters.

Speaking about the 'Modi' posters in the city Gopal Rai asked the reason behind the 'uneasiness' with the poster. He reasoned that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who coined the slogan "Indira hatao desh bachao" during the emergency.

Back in 2014, countrymen used to think that Modi will bring about changes in the fields of education and health, Rai said. However nothing much has been done in those sectors bringing about disappointment among people in the country, he alleged.

The launch of the campaign comes a day after the Delhi Police arrested six people and registered 138 cases for putting up objectionable "Modi Hatao-Desh Bachao" posters against the Prime Minister across Delhi. These six were granted bail later in the day.

They have been accused of dirtying the walls of Delhi and not printing the name of the printer on the poster. During police interrogation, it was found out that the posters were printed at Seemapuri in Delhi's Shahdara district. The accused further revealed that AAP had placed an order to print 50,000 posters for which a bill amounting to Rs 1.56 lakh has been charged.