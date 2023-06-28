AAP backs Uniform Civil Code but wants govt to build consensus, not act 'authoritatively'

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code in the country, the Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday said it supported its implementation in principle but a consensus should be built around it.

"We support Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in principle as Article 44 also says there should be UCC in the country. Therefore, there should be broad consultation with all religions, political parties and organizations and a consensus should be built," AAP leader Sandeep Pathak told news agency ANI.

He said the government should avoid taking an authoritarian stance on its implementation. "Some matters are very vital and unavoidable in future, and sooner or later they need to be taken care of. But trying to enforce it in an authoritarian way is not right. There should be wider consultation on it and a consensus should be built around it," he said adding, "Without consensus, you cannot implement anything of this sort as it will leave a huge number of people disenchanted".

On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the need for a UCC in India, stating that the country cannot function with "two laws" while the Constitution guarantees equality for all. Interestingly, while AAP has backed the BJP on the matter, other major opposition parties called it "vote bank" politics. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked the PM whether the government was considering 'stripping the country of its pluralism and diversity?'

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the PM was "distracting" people from other issues. "He (PM) should first answer about poverty, price rise and unemployment in the country. He never speaks on Manipur issue, the whole state is burning. He is just distracting people from all these issues," he said.

