New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday took a swipe at the opposition bloc INDIA, saying it is a virtual alliance which is doing virtual meetings as a mere formality and that its leaders' two-point agenda is to save their families and properties. Addressing a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha to launch 'Namo Navmatdata Abhiyan' to connect with first-time voters, he said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for a developed India, empowering the youth, farmers and women, and removing poverty, the opposition stands for "removing Modi".

When he enquired about the meeting of INDIA parties, he was told they were meeting virtually, Nadda said. "A virtual alliance will do virtual meetings only. It will do so for the sake of formalities," he said. Opposition leaders, including the likes of M Karunanidhi and Parkash Singh Badal who are no more, were always concerned about their children's political future, he said, attacking Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and M K Stalin among others.

Isn't Akhilesh Yadav concerned about Dimple Yadav, his wife and a Lok Sabha MP, he asked. All of them are facing some CBI or ED cases, he claimed, alleging that they commit corruption but abuse probe agencies. In a reference to former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he said both are on bail.

Nadda asserted that Modi has redefined politics with his emphasis on "sabka saath, sabka vikas" and has left opposition parties without any issue. "They are unable to make out as to what issues they should raise," he said, alleging that they used to resort to divide and rule in the name of religion and caste but Modi has changed the conventional approach.

The prime minister has identified the poor, youth, farmers and women as the four biggest castes, he noted. In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said issues related to the Other Backward Classes are now being raised while it was former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who sat on reports on their empowerment for decades.

It is Modi who has done so much for the OBCs, he added. Attacking the West Bengal government over the alleged attack on sadhus, the BJP president said opposition leaders have an issue with saffron colour at a time when the entire country is imbued with devotion towards Lord Ram.

Nadda told the members of the party's youth wing that many youngsters often claim to be apolitical which amounted to closing one's eyes to reality. "Whatever the condition may be, you have to be political. You have to understand what is good and what is bad," he said. India's youthful population is an asset and a source of energy for the country and will be instrumental in fulfilling Modi's resolve for making India a developed country, the BJP president said.