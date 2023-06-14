A VILLAGE BOY FROM UTTARAKHAND HAS BECOME AN INTERNATIONAL TREASURE US ENVOY ERIC GARCETTI ALL PRAISES FOR NSA DOVAL

New Delhi US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has lavished praise on the National Security Adviser Ajit Doval calling him an “international treasure Addressing the United StatesIndia initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies iCET meet in Delhi held under the aegis of CII Garcetti said Ajit Doval a village boy from Uttarakhand who now has become not only a national treasure but an international treasure He had the same vision to come together and say what can we do to change this century Further lauding India and US ties the ambassador said When I look at the foundation between the United States and India it is so strong it is so clear that Indians love Americans and Americans love Indians He praised the progress India has made in terms of digital payments and financial technology and said A tea wall in a village makes sure that she gets direct payment from the government on her phone 100 percent of each one of those rupees Earlier in the day the Indian and US National Security advisors met in New Delhi for discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is on an official visit to New Delhi from 1314 June at the invitation of Ajit Doval KC National Security Adviser of India He is accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials and leaders of US industry Also read US Ambassador Eric Garcetti visits Sabarmati Ashram in AhmedabadThe two NSAs have engaged regularly in extensive discussions on a broad bilateral regional and global agenda The current visit of Jake Suvillan which comes in the runup to Prime Minister Narendra Modi s state visit to the US will allow them to continue their highlevel dialogue which will include a review of the robust and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries as well as a survey of the IndiaUS global strategic partnership Following the launch of the IndiaUS Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies iCET by Prime Minister Modi and President Joseph Biden on the sidelines of the QUAD Summit in Tokyo on 24 May 2022 the two NSAs have also driven a concerted effort between the two countries to engage on the identified areas of collaboration including Artificial Intelligence Quantum Computing Semiconductors Telecommunications Defence and Space the Ministry of External Affairs said Jake Sullivan will hold a bilateral talk with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and other government dignitaries on Wednesday