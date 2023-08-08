870 DEATHS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS DUE TO LEFT WING EXTREMISM 503 IN CHHATTISGARH MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha said that in comparison to the high of 2010 the LWE (Left wing Extremism)-related violence incidents have reduced by 76 per cent in 2022, while resultant deaths (civilians+ security forces) have reduced by 90 percent from an all-time high of 1005 in 2010 to 98 in 2022.

According to the data provided by the Union Home Ministry, as many as 870 incidents of deaths related to LWE violence (civilians + security forces) have been reported in the last five years with 240 in 2018, 202 in 2019, 183 in 2020, 147 in 2021 and 98 in 2022.

This information came in as a written response from Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs while replying to a question from a couple of MPs enquiring details regarding LWE.

Out of these 870 deaths, more than 50 percent of the deaths are reported in Chhattisgarh. According to the data, 503 deaths have been reported in the state of Chhattisgarh related to LWE with 153 in 2018, 77 in 2019, 111 in 2020, 101 in 2021, 61 in 2022 followed by 174 in Jharkhand with 43 in 2018, 54 in 2019, 39 in 2020, 26 in 2021 and 12 in 2022.

In terms of the total incidents due to LWE, a total of 3,208 incidents related to LWE were reported with 833 in 2018, 670 in 2019, 665 in 2020, 509 in 2021, and 531 in 2022. Out of these 3,208 incidents, nearly 50 perecent of the cases were reported from Chattisgarh with 392 in 2018, 263 in 2019, 315 in 2020, 255 in 2021, and 305 in 2022 followed by 866 in Jharkhand with 205 in 2018, 200 in 2019, 199 in 2020, 130 in 2021, 132 in 2022 and others.

"During the last 05 years Rs 4,931 crore have been released for capacity building of the LWE-affected states under the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS), Security Related Expenditure (SRE), and Special Central Assistance (SCA) schemes. Further, Rs. 764 crore have been given to central agencies for use of helicopters and addressing critical infrastructure in security camps in LWE affected areas, under the Assistance to Central Agencies for LWE Management (ACALWEM) Scheme", Rai said to a question on specific security measures taken by the Government to deal with LWE during the last five years.

