New Delhi: A 70-year-old man was arrested for attempting to rape a nine-year-old girl at his house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The arrested senior citizen is a retired government employee. Police have registered a case under the POSCO Act.

The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm on March 21. The police said the accused lured the survivor to his house on the pretext of giving her chocolates and then attempted to rape her. The man allegedly threatened the girl not to tell anyone about it. The girl, who lives with her grandparents in Malviya Nagar had gone out to buy some household items from a nearby shop in the evening. After returning, she saw the accused standing outside her house. "The man cajoled the girl and promised to give her chocolates if she went with him to his house. When the girl reached the accused's house there was nobody else in the house except the man. The accused locked the room and allegedly started doing obscene things with her. He also dragged her and allegedly attempted to rape her. However, the girl somehow managed to push the accused and escaped," police said. After reaching her house, the survivor informed her grandparents about the incident.

The family then lodged a police complaint. On the complaint of which, police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused. Police said investigations were on. The accused is a member of a school's managing committee and is the local coordinator of the AAP. He is also considered to be close to the local MLA Somnath Bharti. When contacted Bharti said the accused is being told to be close to him in order to defame him. "This is BJP's ploy. The accused was the one who campaigned for the BJP candidate during the municipal polls," Bharti said.