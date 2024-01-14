6 DIE OF ASPHYXIATION FROM COAL BRAZIER SMOKE IN 2 SEPARATE INCIDENTS IN DELHI

New Delhi: Six people, including a couple and their two children died of suspected asphyxiation in two separate incidents in Delhi, police said. Both the incidents occurred last night while they were asleep in their homes lighting coal braziers to ward off the cold.

The first incident took place in a house in Kheda area of outer North Delhi as the family of four went to sleep after lighting a coal brazier inside their home at night. After finding the main door locked in the morning, neighbours informed the police. Police broke open the lock and recovered the bodies of the couple and their two children aged seven and eight. The deceased couple, identified as Dinkar Singh, a truck driver and his wife Lalitha Devi, were residents of Kheda.

"Initial investigations revealed that the coal brazier was lit to ward off the chilling cold. The smoke from the coal brazier filled the room and the family of four died of suffocation. A thorough investigation has been initiated and the four bodies have been sent for post-mortem", a police officer said.

In a similar incident, two other persons died due to asphyxiation in the third-floor of a building in C Block of Indrapuri police station area of West district. The incident came to light when Sanjay Sharma, owner of the house, found that the door was not opened despite knocking repeatedly.