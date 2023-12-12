New Delhi: As many as 4,34,302 undertrial prisoners are languishing in jails across the country with Uttar Pradesh topping the list with 94,131 under-trial prisoners, the government informed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. This information came in as a written response from Ajay Kumar Mishra, MoS for Home Affairs while replying to a question from a couple of MPs enquiring about the total number of undertrials in the prisons, State-wise.

According to the data provided by the Union Minister citing “Prison Statistics India” report, 2022 (as of December 31, 2022) as many as 4,34,302 under-trial prisoners are lodged in jails across the country with Uttar Pradesh topping the list with 94,131 under-trial prisoners, followed by 57,537 in Bihar, 32,883 in Maharashtra, 26,877 in Madhya Pradesh, 24,198 in Punjab, 23,706 in West Bengal, 19,279 in Haryana, 19,233 in Rajasthan, 16,759 in Delhi, 16,058 in Odisha, 14,786 in Jharkhand and others.

In terms of the lowest number of undertrial prisoners, Lakshadweep tops the list with just six undertrials, 26 in Ladakh, 162 in Dadra, and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, 173 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 184 in Arunachal Pradesh, 268 in Sikkim, 302 in Nagaland, 572 in Goa, 592 in Manipur and others.

On the details of Borstal Schools in the country, there are a total of 10 such schools across the country with three in Tamil Nadu and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan. It is worthwhile to mention here that the Supreme Court released the figures on its web portal on February 1, 2023, where it revealed that a total of 69,511 cases were pending in the top court.

There are 50,275 admission matters in total, of which 39,740 are ready for hearing after all preliminary work is finished, and 10,535 cases have incomplete preliminary work and cannot be scheduled for a hearing. Process fees, notice serving and pleadings are a few examples of preliminary matters.