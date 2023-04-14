New Delhi: A total of 383 Urdu-Persian words including 'Istgasa', 'Insdadi', 'Tasdiq', 'Ittila', 'Khana Talachi', 'Daryaft', 'Bajria', 'Majrub' will no longer find space in the Delhi police's dictionary. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued a circular and ordered to stop using these words with immediate effect as common people face difficulty in understanding those. Simple Hindi or English words should be used so that people can easily understand, the circular stated.

A public interest litigation was filed in this case in 2018. On which the Delhi High Court while passing the verdict on August 7, 2019 mentioned that the FIR should be registered in the words of the complainant and that a complicated language should not be used. In the case of Vishalakshi v. Government of India, the court observed that police officers are working for the general public and not for people with doctorates in Urdu and Persian. The court had said that the police should not use a complex language in the FIR that would require an Urdu-Persian dictionary for understanding the meanings. Since the British rule, the police have been using Urdu-Persian words in their work. Such words are frequently used while registering FIRs, charge sheets and general diaries. A few of these words are so difficult that even educated people fail to understand, said an official.

Also Read: Delhi police nabs maid, her friend from UP for allegedly murdering elderly woman in Dwarka

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has thus taken a move to get rid of this problem. According to the circular, Urdu-Persian words should be replaced with Hindi and English colloquial words. A list of such Urdu-Persian words that are to be replaced by Hindi-English words has also been issued in the circular. As per the circular, while registering complaints, policemen have been asked to use simple words which can be easily understood by the complainant. It has further warned of action against the policemen for not following the revised word list.