35 CRORE SANITARY PADS MADE AVAILABLE TO ENSURE MENSTRUAL HYGIENE HEALTH MINISTER MANSUKH MADAVIYA

New Delhi: To ensure women's health and menstrual hygiene, 35 crore sanitary pads are made available through Jan Aushadi Kendra to the women in villages, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as he briefed the media on Thursday about the welfare and developments of women and welfare in the past nine years.

Addressing the media here, the Union Health Minister said, "PM Modi through the Jan Aushadi Kendra made more than 35 crore sanitary pads available to the women in villages. In 2014, the reach of sanitary pads in villages was 11-12%, now it has increased to 45%". He noted that women are being empowered to contribute to the development of the country.

On the issue of Sickle cell anaemia, Mandaviya said, "Sickle cell anaemia can be seen in more than 210 tribal districts in the country. It is important to do the screening, identify and distribute the card to the person suffering from sickle cell. Three types of cards are being distributed to ensure to mark who's suffering from sickle cell, who's the carrier and who's got rid of it".

Furthermore, when asked if the government is taking any initiative to introduce menstrual leave facilities for women in India, Mandaviya said that discussion is underway and a decision will soon be taken between ICMR and the Ministry.

"Empowerment of women leads to the development of the country. Our government under the leadership of PM Modi has worked regarding the security of women, their livelihood and progress," said the Union Minister. He reiterated that the government has worked towards giving equal opportunities to women, along with ensuring their safety and security. "We have also focused on maintaining a better gender ratio in the country," added Mandaviya at a press conference.