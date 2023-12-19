New Delhi: Three people, one of them a woman, from Manipur were allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a group in southwest Delhi's Kishan Garh area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on December 16, when Chonkithang Singsit, 18, a hotel worker, was seeing off his friend, Thangle Tubil, near Pahari Park in Kishangarh. As they were walking, some stray dogs barked at them. The two threw a stone at the dog to shoo it away, but some locals did not like it, police said.

Singsit told police that some locals who had been sitting in a park nearby started arguing with them on the throwing of the stone. "The accused soon called more persons and Singsit and his friend were punched and attacked with a sharp-edged weapon," an officer said. Hearing the commotion, three of his friends, including a woman, came there to rescue them, but they too came under attack, Singsit told police.