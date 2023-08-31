28 FOOT TALL NATARAJA STATUE BEING BROUGHT TO DELHI TO EMBRACE G20 SUMMIT

28-foot-tall Nataraja statue

Swamimalai(Tamil Nadu): A monumental 28-foot Nataraja statue, claimed to be the world's tallest of its kind, has embarked on a historic journey from Swamimalai, Tamil Nadu, to the heart of New Delhi.

Crafted with meticulous detail from a blend of eight metals including gold, silver, lead, copper, tin, mercury, iron, and zinc (known as Ashtadhatu), the statue weighs an impressive 19 tonnes. Its destined location is the front of the venue for the forthcoming G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled on September 9 and 10.

The statue was meticulously created by the skilled hands of the sons of the renowned sculptor Devasenapathy Stapathi, who hails from the heritage-rich region of Thanjavur district. This region is famous for its legacy of bronze sculptures, and the grandeur of this work truly reflects the unmatched craftsmanship that thrives there.

Initiated under the aegis of the Union Culture Ministry on February 20, 2023, the statue's fabrication was a six-month labour of dedication and artistry. Adverse weather conditions and rains slightly prolonged the crafting process, with the intricate polishing phase also experiencing delays due to climatic factors. The undertaking came at a cost of approximately Rs.10 crore.

Symbolizing Lord Shiva in his cosmic dance form as Nataraja, the statue holds a cherished place within the tapestry of Tamil culture. The journey of the statue to the G20 Summit was driven by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing its symbolic importance in representing the enduring cultural heritage and artistic brilliance of the region.

Upon its departure, the statue was entrusted to Achal Pandya, Professor and Head of Conservation at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. The statue's path to New Delhi was carefully mapped out, as it journeys through the picturesque landscapes of Ulundurpet, Salem, Krishnagiri, and Hosur in Tamil Nadu, before traversing into Karnataka. Its journey will take it through Hoskote, Devanahalli, Kurnool (AP), Adilabad, Nagpur, Seoni, Sagar, Lalitpur, Gwalior, and Agra before culminating in the capital city of Delhi.

