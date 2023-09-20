25 CHILDREN HOSPITALIZED AFTER DRINKING MILK AT GHAZIABAD SCHOOL

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The health of children in a school in Ghaziabad deteriorated after drinking milk in the mid-day meal, officials said on Wednesday. It is learnt that like normal days, children drank milk in the primary school located in Prem Nagar, Loni on Wednesday also. Soon after drinking the milk, the schoolchildren started complaining of stomach ache, headache and vomiting, an official said.

He said that the health department was immediately informed about the matter after which a team reached the spot and immediately admitted the children to the hospital in an ambulance. It is learnt that at least 25 children have been affected in the suspected food poisoning. In the meantime, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad immediately reached the spot and took stock of the condition of the children.

At present the condition of all the children is said to be stable at the hospital where they are being treated. The actual reason for the illness was not immediately known. However, according to a student Mohammad, the milk provided to them at the school on Wednesday was sour suggesting it might have been contaminated.

He said that the health of the children suddenly started deteriorating soon after they drank the milk. According to Chief Medical Officer Bhavtosh Shankhadhar, children were reported to have stomach ache, vomiting and headache after eating mid-day meal in school. He said that the health department team has admitted the children to the hospital and given them medicines and injections adding that the condition of all the hospitalized children is normal.

The health department is keeping an eye on the situation.