New Delhi: A total of 21,503 faculty and non-faculty posts are lying vacant in Delhi-based All India Medical Science (AIIMS) and other new AIIMS institutes across the country. Informing this in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday said that in various AIIMS, recruitment of faculty and non-faculty posts is done keeping in view additional services and facilities added in the institute.

“In addition to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, the setting up of 22 new All India Institute of Medical Sciences has been approved by the Cabinet under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). Out of 22 AIIMS set up under PMSSY, 19 are functional,” Pawar said. Government statistics said that there is a shortage of 1,807 faculty posts and 19,696 non-faculty positions in AIIMS across different States.

Also read: Scientists protest against AIIMS' proposal to limit no. of years one can be employed at research projects

With a total vacancy of 347, Delhi AIIMS is leading the list of such institutes. Against the total sanctioned strength of 1,207 faculty in Delhi AIIMS, it has a strength of 860 faculties at present. Similarly, in non-faculty positions, Delhi AIIMS with 2,431 vacant posts top the list. Against a total strength of 12,878 non-faculty posts, it has 10,447 faculties at present.

“Each AIIMS conducts recruitment to various faculty and non-faculty posts on a need basis keeping in view existing vacancies and additional services and facilities added in the hospitals. As autonomous institutions each AIIMS issues advertisements for recruitment of faculty/non-faculty posts sanctioned for the institute,” she said.

In another reply, Pawar said that under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for “Establishment of new medical college attached with existing district/referral hospital”, 157 medical colleges have been approved since 2014. “Establishment of 157 nursing colleges has been announced in the budget speech in 2023-24 in these medical colleges. It will add roughly 15,000 nursing seats in the government sector in the initial years,” she said.