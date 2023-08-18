1995 DOUBLE MURDER CASE SC CONVICTS EX RJD LOK SABHA MP REVERSES ACQUITTAL BY HIGH COURT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Prabhunath Singh in a double murder case of 1995. The apex court reversed Prabhunath Singh's acquittal by the Patna High Court.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, AS Oka, and Vikram Nath convicted Prabhunath Singh, a three-term Janata Dal (United) and one-time Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP from Maharajganj, in the double murder case. The top court noted that there was sufficient evidence to show he murdered Rajendra Rai, 18, and Daroga Rai, 47, near a polling booth in Chhapra in March 1995. The apex court’s detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

Also read: SC reserves verdict on whether non-marital children can claim right over parents' ancestral properties

In December 2008, a Patna court acquitted Prabhunath Singh citing lack of evidence and his acquittal was upheld by the Patna High Court in 2012. The apex court reversed the High Court’s decision. Rajendra Rai’s brother moved the apex court challenging Prabhunath Singh’s acquittal.

Rajendra Rai and Daroga Rai were shot dead because they did not vote as per Singh’s suggestion. The High Court had transferred the case from Chhapra after the kin of the deceased alleged that witnesses were being threatened and influenced. 69-year-old Masrakh-born Prabhunath Singh is undergoing life imprisonment in another murder case.

Also read: SC Collegium recommends appointment of two judicial officers and an advocate as judges of two HCs