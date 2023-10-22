16 PEOPLE RESCUED AFTER FIRE BREAKS OUT IN DELHI BUILDING

New Delhi: Sixteen people, including six children, were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in central Delhi's Subzi Mandi area on Sunday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. A call was received at around 7.40 am about the blaze on the second floor of a building and eight fire engines were pressed into service.

"The police station concerned was informed as well. We have rescued 16 people comprising six children, seven women and three men," said an official. The rescue operation was challenging as an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside the flat, he added. According to the DFS, the fire has been doused and no one suffered any serious injuries.

"We have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," a senior police official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said on Sunday around 7.40 am, a PCR call regarding fire in Harfool Singh Building, Ghantaghar, Sabzi Mandi, was received following which the staff reached the spot.

The Harfool Singh Building houses Punjab National Bank on the ground floor and different families reside on the first, second and third floors, the DCP said. There was fire on the second and third floor of the building. Some of the family members residing on the second floor had already moved out. The other family members of the second floor and all the family members living on the third floor were found trapped, the DCP said.

Four fire tenders, local police, residents of the area and CATS ambulance were engaged in the rescue operation. All the occupants of the building were rescued. Five people residing on the second floor and 11 people on the third floor were rescued. None had any serious injury, Meena said.