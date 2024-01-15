12TH GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE ASIAN BUDDHIST CONFERENCE FOR PEACE TO KICK OFF IN DELHI ON JAN 17

New Delhi: The Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP), a voluntary mass movement of Buddhists in Asia, is poised to convene its 12th General Assembly on January 17 and 18 in New Delhi. This assembly embodies the profound aspirations of Asian Buddhists to nurture peace, social and economic progress, justice and human dignity. The momentous occasion will be inaugurated by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the presence of Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Earth Sciences.

Established in 1969 at the request of Khambo Lama Samaagiin Gombojov, the head of Mongolian Buddhists, the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace emerged as a collaborative effort of Buddhist dignitaries from India, Mongolia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, the then USSR, Vietnam, Srilanka, South Korea and North Korea.

This historic gathering laid the foundation for joint activities among Asian Buddhists, fostering cooperation in the pursuit of peace. The headquarters of the Asian Buddhists Conference for Peace, located in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, coordinates the work and activities of the National Centres and Standing Commissions of ABCP.

The ABCP will inaugurate a Regional Coordination Office at Bodhgaya on January 19, 2024. Recognising the pioneering work of the ABCP, the United Nations granted it the status of an accredited Non‐Governmental Organisation with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the UN’s central platform for reflection, debate, and innovative thinking on sustainable development.

The ABCP has become a well-known and prestigious international Buddhist organisation working for durable peace and the improvement of the common man’s quality of life. The ABCP has also instituted an award called the ABCP-Medal of Honour, granted to individuals for their contributions to world peace and support for the aims, objectives and ideals of the organisation.

This award is presented to various individuals at the General Assembly of ABCP. The Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace has National Centres in major Buddhist countries in Asia. It is also affiliated with the Korean Buddhist Association in Japan and the Council for Religious and Cultural Affairs of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in India.

Looking back, the ABCP's third conference (1974) saw the adoption of the "New Delhi Declaration," presided over by the then President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. The event featured an inaugural address and messages of greetings from heads of state.

In continuation of this legacy, the eagerly awaited two-day General Assembly will attract participants from the member countries Mongolia, Russia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Japan, Cambodia, Laos, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia and other special invitees such as Bhutan, Myanmar and Thailand. These delegates will converge in New Delhi to underscore their commitment to promoting the sublime teachings of Lord Buddha on Peace and Universal Humanity.