New Delhi: The central government Thursday appointed advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court, more than 10 months after the Supreme Court reiterated its recommendation to elevate him as a judge.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Sundaresan as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court. Earlier, the Centre had returned his name on the ground that he had aired views on social media on several matters, including those pending before courts.

The apex court collegium had first on February 16, 2022 recommended Sundaresan for appointment as a judge of the Bombay High Court. However, the government had on November 25, 2022 sought reconsideration of his elevation.

In January this year, the collegium reiterated its recommendation to elevate him as a judge. Finally, the government today cleared his name for appointment as a judge.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the recommendation once reiterated by the collegium has to be accepted by the Centre for appointment of judges.

The collegium, in January, had said, "All citizens have the right to free speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution and expression of views by a candidate does not disentitle him to hold a constitutional office so long as the person proposed for judgeship is a person of competence, merit and integrity".

The collegium had said, “having considered the objection to the candidature of Somasekhar Sundaresan, the Collegium is of the view that the views on social media attributed to the candidate, do not furnish any foundation to infer that he is biased. The issues on which opinions have been attributed to the candidate are in the public domain and have been extensively deliberated upon in the print and electronic media”.