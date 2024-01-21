Guwahati (Assam): As the country gears up for the auspicious Praan Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya tomorrow, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the people of the state to refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol. Requesting the people to fast tomorrow, he has also declared Monday to be a dry day as all government offices and schools will be shut till 2 pm in the state.

The CM today announced that all meat and fish shops in Assam will be shut till 4 pm on Monday. Similarly, restaurants have been prohibited from selling non-vegetarian food items till 4 pm tomorrow. A formal notice has been issued by the Government of Assam in this regard.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged citizens in the state to light diyas 'small oil lamps' in the evening, just like Diwali. Several programmes have also been scheduled in the Namghars (Prayer House) and Temples in Assam. In some parts, the BJP workers have planned to organise large-scale screens to live telecast Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratisthan'.

The Madhya Pradesh government too has declared Monday as a dry day and a state holiday for government offices. Manohar Lal Khattar, the CM of Haryana, also announced that January 22 will be a state holiday and that liquor stores remain shut.